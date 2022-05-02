Floyd Mayweather Appears To Tattoo His Autograph On An Influencer’s Back

Boxer Floyd Mayweather appeared to tattoo his autograph into a man’s back while attending The Parlor Games Celebrity Basketball Classic in Las Vegas.

Social media influencer Funky Matas has amassed a huge fan following online and has made a name for himself by having a number of celebrity-etched tattoos on his back. He now has the added benefit of boasting Mayweather’s name in permanent ink as part of his collection, according to video TMZ posted May 1. Matas has managed to collect tattooed autographs from a series of celebrities so far, including Will Smith, Gerard Butler, Chris Rock, Michael J. Fox, Usain Bolt, Travis Barker, Tara Reid, and Elijah Wood, according to TMZ. Matas allegedly has well over 300 signatures on his back.

(RELATED: Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Pleads Guilty To Stabbing Another Woman) Mayweather seemed to be a bit hesitant at first. Mattas could be heard giving Mayweather instructions on the placement of the tattoo and had to move his body around a few times to find the optimal position for inking.

The entire process seemed to occur in an impromptu fashion, with Matas leaning over a table that seemed to be placed near the red carpet for this event. Fans and excited onlookers could be seen with their cell phones up, surrounding Mayweather and Matas as they captured the very unique situation unfolding before them.