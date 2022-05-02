Floyd Mayweather Appears To Tattoo His Autograph On An Influencer’s Back

Boxer Floyd Mayweather appeared to tattoo his autograph into a man’s back while attending The Parlor Games Celebrity Basketball Classic in Las Vegas.
Social media influencer Funky Matas has amassed a huge fan following online and has made a name for himself by having a number of celebrity-etched tattoos on his back. He now has the added benefit of boasting Mayweather’s name in permanent ink as part of his collection, according to video TMZ posted May 1. Matas has managed to collect tattooed autographs from a series of celebrities so far, including Will Smith, Gerard Butler, Chris Rock, Michael J. Fox, Usain Bolt, Travis Barker, Tara Reid, and Elijah Wood, according to TMZ. Matas allegedly has well over 300 signatures on his back.
