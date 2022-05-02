Man Spills Beer All Over A Woman After Failing To Catch A Foul Ball In Embarrassing Viral Video

A fan at a recent Guardians/Athletics game had a rough time in a viral video making the rounds.

In a video tweeted by @Cut4, a man attempted to catch a foul ball while holding a huge beer during the Saturday matchup, and things didn’t go well! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only did the man fail to catch the foul ball, but he spilled beer all over the woman sitting right next to him! Watch the embarrassing moment below.

That’s a very tough look, my friends. That’s a very tough look and that’s putting it lightly! Not catching a foul ball is no big deal

That happens to people all the time. In fact, when a foul ball get snagged in impressive fashion, we celebrate it because it’s not easy!

In this situation, the man failed to make the catch and then proceeded to drench the woman right next to him with beer. Not only is it embarrassing to dump a beer on someone, but those drinks aren’t cheap!

That was probably at least $14 and went all over a woman’s shirt instead of in his mouth. That’s not what you want to see at all!

Also, if that’s his girlfriend or wife, something tells me he might want to get comfortable on the couch for the foreseeable future!

Better luck next time!