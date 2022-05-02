Hillary Clinton Wears Dress Embroidered With Names Of Influential Women

Hillary Clinton adorned a Joseph Altuzarra gown at the 2022 Met Gala embroidered with the names of 60 influential women.

The gown itself was a stunning deep wine color and the special, added accents of the 60 powerful women, according to Vogue. Some of the prominent names that appear on her dress include Rosa Parks, Lady Bird Johnson, and also included the very personal listing of the name of her very own mother, Dorothy Rodham, the outlet reported.

Former secretary of state, Hillary Clinton, wore a custom design by Joseph Altuzarra to the 2022 #MetGala that has the names of 60 women she admires stitched into the hem. https://t.co/hQ3oxWAq60 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 2, 2022

“I knew that I wanted the dress to have a personal component for her,” said Altuzarra, according to Vogue. The designer went on to describe the deep connection Clinton had to this statement fashion piece.

"When someone like Hillary goes to the Met, it's not just like, 'there's Hillary at the Met and she's wearing a dress.' It has a lot of significance. I felt like I had to be very thoughtful about what the dress would mean to the theme and to the occasion," he said, according to Vogue.

Altuzarra went on to reveal he was inspired by the craftsmanship of homemade quilts from the 19th century when he created this incredible design, according to Vogue.

Clinton wore simple earrings and kept a bare neckline, ensuring the classic cut of this signature dress was uncluttered, and fully showcased.