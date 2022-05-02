Kardashians Reportedly Win Lawsuit Against Blac Chyna

The jury in the Blac Chyna vs. Kardashian lawsuit reportedly came out in favor of the socialite family Monday.

Robert Kardashian’s ex-girlfriend, Blac Chyna, sued the Kardashians for defamation, alleging that members of his family made false statements regarding domestic violence against him committed by Chyna, according to CBS News. She sued Kris, Kim, Kylie, and Khloe for $40,000,000 in loss of earnings and more than $60,000,000 in potential future earnings after a “Rob & Chyna” show was cancelled by its network, PageSix reported.

The jury did not award any damages to Chyna, but did find that Kim, Kylie, and Kris had acted to protect her own economic interests, the outlet continued. The judge also ruled last week that Kim Kardashian was not held liable in the claim, PageSix reported. (RELATED: Watch Kim Kardashian’s Reaction To Her Son Finding Ads For Her Sex Tape)

The Kardashian-Jenner family was nowhere to be found when the verdict was read to the court, according to TMZ. When a clerk asked their whereabouts, their attorney said they were all in New York City “at some gala.”

TMZ noted that the attorney meant the Met Gala, where apparently all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters and mother, Kris Jenner, will be in attendance for the first time ever, according to another report by PageSix. Kim Kardashian also spent this weekend at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner with her boyfriend comedian Pete Davidson, according to her Twitter feed.

White House din din pic.twitter.com/Fygrcu8t0m — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) May 1, 2022

Despite Chyna bringing the suit against the Kardashians, much of the testimony focused on reported incidents of domestic abuse, TMZ continued. The Kardashians claimed that Chyna put a gun to Rob Kardashian’s head and threatened to kill him, the outlet reported. They also said that she wrapped a phone cord around his neck, and hit him with a metal rod on another occasion, the outlet noted.