Kim Kardashian Channels Her Inner Marilyn Monroe With An Iconic Met Gala Gown

Kim Kardashian stunned the crowd by channeling her inner Marilyn Monroe and donning the iconic ‘birthday dress’ for Met Gala 2022, walking hand-in-hand with boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Those who thought Kardashian was wearing a dress similar to that of the one worn by Monroe can go ahead and do a double-take. The reality TV star and business mogul revealed she had to lose 16 pounds to fit into the very dress that Monroe actually wore to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to JFK in 1962, according to Vogue. Truly walking the red carpet in a historic timepiece, Kardashian has taken iconic fashion moments to a whole new level by wearing this $4.8 million dress and has set the bar very, very high for future events, according to NBC New York.

Perhaps one of the most epic moments in Monroe’s history is being re-lived by Kardashian in a show-stopping walk across the red carpet. Oozing class, and wearing a truly timeless fashion masterpiece, Kardashian mesmerized the crowd with her jaw-dropping outfit.(RELATED: Billie Eilish Rocks A Silky Corset To Met Gala 2022)

The big reveal of this truly legendary look included Kardashian’s platinum blonde hair pulled into a tight, high-bun, revealing her bare shoulders and perfectly sculpted arms. Of course, she also procured a white fur coat, perfectly matching the iconic one worn by Monroe before she serenaded the President.

Kardashian expressed her obsession with the dress, and gave a nod to the impact that Monroe has had on the world of fashion. “Nowadays everyone wears sheer dresses, but back then that was not the case,” she said, according to Vogue. “In a sense, it’s the original naked dress. That’s why it was so shocking,” said Kardashian.