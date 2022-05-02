People Claim To Have Video Possibly Showing The Loch Ness Monster

Another alleged sighting of the Loch Ness monster has gone viral.

Much like UFOs and Bigfoot, there always seem to be a few sightings of the mythical creature, but the evidence never really holds up under scrutiny. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, a couple has filmed a video “from the banks of Loch Ness” they claim might be the beast, according to the Daily Mail. In the video, you can see something swimming with a wake behind it, but it’s not really clear what’s going on

Okay, I hate to be the guy who always pours cold water on these theories, but per usual, I don’t buy this nonsense at all. That could be literally anything in the water.

All we see is something in the water causing movement. I’m supposed to believe it’s a mythical creature we have no concrete proof exists?

Man Claims To Have Seen The Loch Ness Monster, But Does His Story Add Up? https://t.co/Z9VqfSYfaa — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 5, 2022

Yeah, that’s a bit too much for me. At least when it comes to stuff like UFOs, there are plenty of bizarre and strange videos out there to judge.

While I certainly don’t believe there are necessarily little green people flying above our heads, I do believe there is something going on. Again, there are countless videos.

Former Military Officer Claims He Witnessed A UFO Disable Multiple Nuclear Missiles https://t.co/m0DAH0SCHq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 24, 2021

With Bigfoot and the Loch Ness monster, we have nothing other than people telling stories and videos that don’t prove much. If you want me to believe there is a mythical beast swimming around, throw some dynamite down there and let’s figure it out. Until then, I’m not buying it!