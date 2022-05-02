Body Of Toddler Found In Creek One Day After Going Missing

The body of a one-year-old Michigan boy who went missing Sunday was found Monday in a creek, according to a report.

Authorities found the body of Noah Alan Jordan in Buck Creek near Clay Avenue and 54th Street, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said, according to Wood TV.

Jordan disappeared around 11:05 a.m., from his home Sunday, according to the report. Authorities immediately began searching the area but were unable to find any leads.

Kent County Sheriff’s Office is asking public for help finding a 1-year-old who is missing from Byron Township. Noah Alan Jordan was last seen in a trailer park near Division Avenue South/M-6 around 11:05 a.m. Wearing blue, gray/black camouflage pajamas. Blond hair/blue eyes. pic.twitter.com/YapHUzeZMp — Nerdy Addict® 👻 (@Nerdy_Addict) May 1, 2022

Sgt. Eric Brunner said authorities did find footprints near the shoreline Sunday but could not confirm whether they were Jordan’s, according to the report. The creek was also running higher than normal, Wood TV reported. (RELATED: Missing Man Who Flipped Off Canoe Found Alive, Police Say)

By Monday morning the water level had dropped roughly one foot, prompting authorities to resume the search, which had been suspended around 9:00 p.m., Sunday night due to safety concerns, according to the report.

“Obviously it’s a very difficult time for a family, for the community to find out that Noah did not survive,” Brunner reportedly said. “Our investigators are with that family, walking alongside them at this time. It’s a time of grieving and a difficult process so we’re going to provide whatever support we can.”

“Oftentimes kids just wander away, one minute you see them and one minute you don’t, so there’s nothing to lead us to believe that there was anything suspicious or criminal in nature,” Brunner said, according to Wood TV. “The community is definitely grieving. We’ve received a lot of people stopping by and offering support to the family so our hearts just really go out to them.”