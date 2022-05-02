Editorial

Nebraska’s Football Team Punished After NCAA Violations

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers leaves the field after the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

The NCAA has punished Nebraska’s football team after a coaching violation.

The NCAA announced Monday that the Cornhuskers have been hit with a $10,000 fine and Scott Frost has been slapped with a five day suspension and a one-year show order after former special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge participated in practices and games, according to ESPN. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s a level II violation and Frost’s suspension will be served during the “championship segment” of the upcoming season, according to the same report. The team will also have some other very minor and inconsequential punishments.

What’s most fascinating about this situation is that I’d imagine Nebraska could argue to fire Scott Frost for cause. Why is that important?

Well, we all know Frost has been a complete and total disappointment in Lincoln, and the program could likely now dump him without having to continue to pay him.

Do I think it will happen? No, but it’s possible.

It’s also just the latest dark mark on Nebraska’s program under Frost. The team isn’t winning on the field and it’s bogged down with issues behind the scenes.

To call Frost’s tenure a disaster would be an understatement. Now, he just has one more problem to deal with.

Best of luck to all the fans in Lincoln. It sounds like they might be in for another rough season.