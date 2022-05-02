GRAPHIC WARNING: Migrant Drowns Trying To Illegally Cross River As Friend Desperately Clings To Pillar

Disturbing video shows a Nicaraguan man drowning in the Rio Grande River on Sunday as his friend is seen desperately clinging to a pillar and a group illegal migrants tries to enter the U.S., according to video footage captured by Fox News’ Bryan Llenas.

The video shows a 38-year-old Nicaraguan man identified only by his first name, Nelson, desperately trying to stay afloat in the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas. Nelson can be seen popping up for air several times before disappearing into the water.

Nelson’s friend, 42-year-old Elbe Castro, was seen gripping onto a pillar in the middle of the river, seemingly unaware that his friend had drowned.

*Graphic Video*: A 38 yr-old Nicaraguan man drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande River into Eagle Pass Texas. Video show his friend holds onto a pillar. National Guard was there. Guardsman told me they’ve been ordered not to do water rescues after SPC. Evans drowned. pic.twitter.com/VWxXW5RrmP — Bryan Llenas (@BryanLlenas) May 2, 2022

The duo left Nicaragua in December, Llenas reported. (RELATED: Dozens Of Alleged Migrants Found Inside Box Truck)

Llenas said the National Guard was present at the time of the drowning but were ordered not to perform any water rescues after SPC. Bishop Evans recently drowned trying to save two migrants.

Castro floated 150 yards down the river to a nearby bridge, where he was seen sitting on driftwood. Llenas said he “pleaded with him to hold tight and to not attempt to swim because the current was too strong.”

Our drone captured the 42 year old friend – float 150 yards to nearby bridge. We followed him. I pleaded with him to hold tight and to not attempt to swim because the current was too strong. Elbe Castro told us he and Nelson left Nicaragua in December. pic.twitter.com/NQusOtjnSR — Bryan Llenas (@BryanLlenas) May 2, 2022

Llenas said he called the Texas Department of Public Safety and the National Guard alerted Border Patrol, which then called Mexican authorities to save Castro, who Llenas said was “reluctant because he didn’t want to go back to Mexico.”

Nelson’s body floated down the river and was recovered by Mexican authorities, Llenas reported.