Biden’s New Truth Czar Talks A Lot About ‘Disinformation Laundering.’ And Here She Is Committing That Very Sin

Old tweets from President Joe Biden’s new truth czar, who talks a lot about “disinformation laundering,” are coming back to haunt her.

Nina Jankowicz, who was tapped to head Biden’s new “Disinformation Governance Board,” once sang about “information laundering” in a now-viral TikTok.

“Information laundering is really quite ferocious. It’s when a huckster takes some lies and makes them sound precocious, by saying them in Congress or a mainstream outlet, so disinformation origins are slightly less atrocious,” Jankowicz sang.

Despite her public lambasting of disinformation “laundering,” Jankowicz peddled a 2016 statement from the Clinton campaign about the now-debunked story that Carter Page, who was planted by Clinton operatives Fusion GPS and Christopher Steele, was working with the Kremlin.

Trump’s Kremlin ties don’t end at Manafort. This 👏🏻 is 👏🏻 serious 👏🏻 people 👏🏻 https://t.co/L6t6FpRB86 — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) September 24, 2016

The statement said it was “chilling to learn that U.S. intelligence officials are conducting a probe into suspected meetings between Trump’s foreign policy adviser Carter Page and members of Putin’s inner circle while in Moscow.”

Michael Isikoff, a Yahoo! News reporter, without any evidence, spread rumors that Page met with Kremlin insiders. Isikoff quoted anonymous government officials who said they were investigating Page. (RELATED: DNC Responds To Carter Page Lawsuit, Claiming Steele Dossier Is ‘Substantially True’)

Fusion GPS executive Glenn Simpson was in contact with former State Department employee Jonathan Winer, emails obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation revealed. Winer, who also served in the State Department during the Clinton administration, was the source of Isikoff’s Yahoo! News article that cited information gathered by Steele. The article laid out allegations that Page was colluding with the Kremlin and came just one day after Simpson and Winer are believed to have connected, according to emails.

Fusion GPS was paid $1 million by the law firm for the Clinton campaign and DNC to compile anti-Trump dirt and disseminate it to the press. Through Fusion, Steele met with Isikoff and reporters from The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN and New Yorker.

Fusion GPS and Steele collaborated to create what’s known as the ‘Steele Dossier,’ which was then used by the FBI to obtain a surveillance warrant.