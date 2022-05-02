Noam Chomsky Says Trump Diplomacy Needed To De-Escalate Ukraine War

Arizona University Linguistics Professor and MIT emeritus Noam Chomsky said former President Donald J. Trump is the “one Western statesman of stature” who has consistently tried to peacefully de-escalate the war in Ukraine.

“Well there is, fortunately, one statesman in the United States and Europe who has laid a person of, high political figure; who has made a very sensible statement about how you can solve the crisis. Namely, by facilitating negotiations instead of undermining them,” Chomsky said on the “EduKitchen” podcast before detailing efforts after the Cold War to end the need for military alliances in Europe.

Noam Chomsky, in an interview this week, says “fortunately” there is “one Western statesman of stature” who is pushing for a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine rather than looking for ways to fuel and prolong it. “His name is Donald J. Trump,” Chomsky says. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/z3Cug8kFHS — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 1, 2022

“He didn’t mention all of this, but he suggested something similar — move toward negotiations and diplomacy instead of escalating the war. Tried to see if he could bring about an accommodation which would be roughly along these lines. His name is Donald J. Trump,” Chomsky continued.

Trump has claimed that had he been president, the Russian military’s attack on Ukraine would have never happened.

“If properly handled, there was absolutely no reason that the situation currently happening in Ukraine should have happened at all. I know Vladimir Putin very well, and he would have never done during the Trump Administration what he is doing now,” Trump said in a February statement.

Chomsky also credited recently reelected French President Emmanuel Macron for “his initiatives to contact Vladimir Putin.” (RELATED: Putin Reportedly Tells Macron Russia Plans To Take All Of Ukraine)

“I’m pleased that Le Pen didn’t win but I am not pleased that France is drifting far to the right,” Chomsky continued.

Chomsky previously said in October 2020 that he believes Trump is “the worst criminal in human history,” according to The New Yorker.