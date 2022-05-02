EXCLUSIVE: POLL: Nearly Two-Thirds Of Hispanic Likely Voters Want To Temporarily Close The US-Mexico Border

Nearly two-thirds of Hispanic likely voters support temporarily closing the U.S.-Mexico border to combat a rise in associated crime, according to a new poll obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller.

The poll, conducted by The Trafalgar Group and Convention of States Action, found that 65.2% of likely Hispanic voters support temporarily closing the southern border in response to increased drug and human trafficking and illegal immigration. That number was the largest among the polled ethnic groups captured in the poll of 1,080 likely general election voters, conducted from April 24-27. The poll had a margin of error of 3%.

Asian voters were the least likely to support a temporary complete closure of the southern border, Trafalgar and Convention of States found, at 36.5%. About 39% of black voters and 57.6% of white voters said they would support a total closure “until a solution is reached.”

Eighty-nine percent of likely Republican voters support a closure, as do roughly 52% of independents and about 22% of Democrats, according to the poll.

“The fact that a majority of American voters, including nearly two-thirds of Hispanic voters, want to take the drastic step of temporarily closing our southern border shows that Americans see the impending disaster we face if the border crisis goes unchecked,” Convention of States Action president Mark Meckler told the Daily Caller.

“But while President Biden and Democratic leadership ignores our border agencies’ being stretched dangerously thin, the flow of sex trafficking and drugs continuing unchecked across our borders, and criminal cartels run amok–the American people are noticing, and will respond accordingly in November.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced April 1 that it would end the use of Title 42, a public health measure, to quickly expel migrants. More than 1.7 million illegal immigrants have been expelled under the rule, leading Republicans and some Democrats to argue that eliminating it will lead to a surge in illegal immigrants entering the country. (RELATED: ‘Federal Government’s Failure’: Democrats Join Forces With Republicans To Reverse Biden’s Migrant Decision)

Democrat opponents of eliminating Title 42 include moderates like West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar, as well as those facing difficult re-election campaigns, such as Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents encountered more than two million migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border in 2021. They have encountered more than 500,000 so far in 2022.

CBP also seized more than 11,000 pounds of fentanyl in Fiscal Year 2021, up from 4,791 in Fiscal Year 2020.