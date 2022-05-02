REPORT: Tyrann Mathieu Is Signing With The Saints

Tyrann Mathieu is reportedly headed to New Orleans.

The super talented NFL safety has decided to sign with the Saints after spending several great years with the Chiefs, according to Ian Rapoport.

Salary details aren’t known right now, but I have no doubt he’s going to get paid!

The #Saints are making a key post-draft addition, as they’re expected to sign All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu, sources say. A long-awaited signing that should be finalized in the coming days, the Honey Badger lands in a perfect spot. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 2, 2022

This is a great acquisition for the Saints. New Orleans needs some serious help after Sean Payton retired and Mathieu is one of the best defensive players in the league.

He’s an absolute superstar on the defensive side of the ball, and he’s a dominating safety. Whenever you can add a guy like him, you have to do it.

Tyrann Mathieu is expected to sign with the Saints ‘in the coming days’, per @RapSheet He’s coming home. @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/rWJxUYHzVz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 2, 2022

Furthermore, he played college football at LSU and he’s from Louisiana. Whenever you can add a local legend to the roster, you simply have to do it.

Now, will the Saints win a bunch more games because of Mathieu joining the squad? It’s hard to say, and we all know a single defensive player doesn’t have much impact on the spread.

However, he’s a veteran player, he’s from the area and he’s very talented. All the way around, it’s a great call by everyone involved.