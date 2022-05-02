Editorial

REPORT: Tyrann Mathieu Is Signing With The Saints

Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) warms up against the Denver Broncos before the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Tyrann Mathieu is reportedly headed to New Orleans.

The super talented NFL safety has decided to sign with the Saints after spending several great years with the Chiefs, according to Ian Rapoport. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Salary details aren’t known right now, but I have no doubt he’s going to get paid!

This is a great acquisition for the Saints. New Orleans needs some serious help after Sean Payton retired and Mathieu is one of the best defensive players in the league.

He’s an absolute superstar on the defensive side of the ball, and he’s a dominating safety. Whenever you can add a guy like him, you have to do it.

Furthermore, he played college football at LSU and he’s from Louisiana. Whenever you can add a local legend to the roster, you simply have to do it.

Now, will the Saints win a bunch more games because of Mathieu joining the squad? It’s hard to say, and we all know a single defensive player doesn’t have much impact on the spread.

However, he’s a veteran player, he’s from the area and he’s very talented. All the way around, it’s a great call by everyone involved.