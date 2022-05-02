Editorial

Violent Viral Video Allegedly Shows Ukraine Annihilating A Russian Tank

Russian Tank Strike (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/RALee85/status/1520872342167162883 and Sputnik/Alexei Danichev/Kremlin via REUTERS)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Another incredible video from the war in Ukraine has hit the web.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, Ukrainian forces allegedly obliterated a Russian tank, and the explosion was a sight to behold. You can fire up the video below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Once again, we have another insane video from the war between Ukraine and Russia. It seems like we have a new video every single day of the Ukrainians continuing to fight like hell.

If you play stupid games, you will win stupid prizes, and invading your neighboring country is about as stupid as it gets! That’s just a fact.

Ever since Putin ordered his forces into Ukraine, the good people of the country and the servicemen tasked with protecting the nation have fought like hell against the Russians.

Yes, Ukraine has certainly lost some ground, but the Russians have also been forced to pay a stunningly high price every step of the way.

There’s no doubt that this war didn’t go nearly as well as Putin was hoping it would.

Let’s hope the Ukrainians continue to hold out for as long as possible and make sure to keep checking back for the latest videos as we have them!