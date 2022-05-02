‘Stranger Things’ Shares Viral Promo Poster For Season Four Of The Hit Netflix Show

“Stranger Things” has dropped another look at the upcoming season.

The fourth season of the hit Netflix drops on the streaming giant May 27, and millions of fans around the globe are fired up to see what happens. (RELATED: Netflix Releases Electric Trailer For ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4)

Judging from the previews we’ve already seen, it looks like we’re in for an incredible time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranger Things Netflix (@strangerthingstv)

Nearly a month out from season four hitting the streaming giant, another promo has been released for the shot, but instead of being a video, it’s a promo poster showing Eleven.

Give it a look below. It definitely will give you some sinister vibes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranger Things Netflix (@strangerthingstv)

I truly can’t tell you all how excited I am for May 27 to get here. We’re in for an awesome time, and I truly believe the new season will live up to the hype.

Netflix Releases Electric Trailer For ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 https://t.co/ORMlFyEZP2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 12, 2022

Remember, season three dropped in 2019. It’s been nearly three years since we last had some new episodes. On May 27, the fourth season will drop and it should set Netflix on fire.

After the epic ending to season three, fans are ready and waiting to find out where Eleven and the gang go next. Yeah, I’m nerdy as all hell when it comes to “Stranger Things,” but I don’t care!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stranger Things Netflix (@strangerthingstv)

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest “Stranger Things” updates as we have them.