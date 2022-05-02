Watch The New Preview For Netflix’s Upcoming Series ‘The Pentaverate’

Mike Myers’ upcoming series “The Pentaverate” looks very funny.

The plot of the Netflix series with the legendary comedian, according to Netflix’s PR site, is, “What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the latest preview, it looks like the comedy series should be outstanding. Give it a watch below.

For those of you who don’t know, Myers was the genius brain behind the “Austin Powers” saga, which are definitely among the funniest movies ever made.

The dude doesn’t do a bunch of stuff, but whenever he cuts it loose, you know you’re in for a fun time.

Now, he’s doing a fun series for Netflix about a secret society, and, once again, he’s playing multiple characters. As a fan of comedy, you should be damn excited to see that again.

In my humble opinion, it looks like it’s going to be absolutely awesome, and I’m here for it.

For those of you interested, you can catch it starting May 5.