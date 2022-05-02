Ukraine Smokes Two Russian Boats In Incredible Viral Video

Ukraine annihilated some Russian boats in an incredible video blowing up online.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee (via the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), two Russian fast-attack boats near Snake Island were hit by drone strikes, and as you’d expect, they were both seemingly vaporized. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What do I mean? They were there one moment and gone the next. Watch the incredible video below.

Ukraine posted a video reportedly showing TB2 UCAV strikes on two Russian Raptor fast-attack craft near Snake Island. The date on the HUD indicates it was from this morning.https://t.co/6IUfCc4YJT pic.twitter.com/i9gKwUYm2o — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 2, 2022

Play stupid games and win stupid prizes! It’s not too hard to figure out. As I’ve said countless times before, if you invade a country, you accept the risks and consequences that come with that.

In this case, the Russians had two boats blown to absolute hell in epic fashion. As a person who does like invaders, you love to see it.

While using drones to wipe out Russian boats isn’t exactly a “Red Dawn” style attack, I’ll still take it, and I’m sure the good people of Ukraine are happy to see it as well.

It’s just the latest reminder that the Ukrainians have no intention of going down without a fight. No matter how this conflict ends, they’re going to swing until the bloody end.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest videos as we have them!