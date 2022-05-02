New Video Shows DaBaby’s Alleged Assault Victim Uttering Racial Slurs

Rapper DaBaby posted a video to his Instagram account Sunday supposedly showing Gary Prager, DaBaby’s alleged assault victim, uttering racial slurs during a physical altercation.

The video seems to show Prager walking back and forth hurling the n-word and a variety of other profanities at DaBaby. The narrated caption reads, “On today’s episode of ‘Let’s Make DaBaby Look Like A Bad Person’ we have Gary Prager a PROUD white supremacist lying to TMZ & LAPD. Not knowing that he’s caught on camera,” according to the video posted on Instagram. Prager can be heard shouting “you fucking n***ers, you fucking assholes” while pacing back and forth.

The rapper also claimed that Prager spat in his face at one point, but that moment was not captured in the video.

DaBaby and his associates allegedly assaulted Prager during an altercation in December, and DaBaby has since been charged with felony battery, according to TMZ. It is unclear whether Prager made the comments before or after the incident, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Pleads Guilty To Stabbing Another Woman)

DaBaby seems to be pushing back with the release of the new footage, suggesting the racist comments and Prager’s alleged spitting escalated the situation, according to his Instagram page. DaBaby also seemed to suggest that the video would help his public image, TMZ reported.

“Look what somebody just sent me. Y’all keep believing these Hollywood hustlers, Y’all might as well get a rope help em hang our black ass on a tree! Ima leave y’all wit that, big day in Vegas today,” he wrote on Instagram.

Some fans responded with support for the rapper, commenting on his Instagram, “Crazy how they always [trying to] paint DaBaby like the bad villain. THANKGOD for video!” and “DaBaby always get cancelled [for] no reason lol.” Another comment read, “Oh yea he had [that] coming,” according to his Instagram page.

Others commented that the video did not justify aggression, one writing, “that doesn’t give the right to put hands on him (legally). Hope there’s more footage to clear your name,” according to his Instagram page.

DaBaby is facing a number of legal issues, including newly released footage of a 2018 shooting in Walmart and an incident at his home which led to DaBaby allegedly shooting a man he claims was trespassing on his property. The rapper was also involved in an altercation at a bowling alley in February, TMZ reported.