‘Deepest Fears Are Coming True’: Abortion Lobby Plots Response To Likely Overturn Of Roe

Pro-abortion activists slammed a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion which signaled that justices would likely overturn Roe v. Wade, claiming the decision would diminish women’s rights and pledging to fight while abortion remains a constitutional right.

Politico published the Court’s leaked draft opinion in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health case Monday, revealing that a majority of justices had decided in December to overturn Roe during a non-binding vote. Pro-abortion groups vowed to fight back, emphasizing that the decision was not yet final.

Let’s be clear: This is a draft opinion. It’s outrageous, it’s unprecedented, but it is not final.

Abortion is your right — and it is STILL LEGAL. https://t.co/s9R7w99n71 — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) May 3, 2022

“Let’s be clear: This is a draft opinion. It’s outrageous, it’s unprecedented, but it is not final. Abortion is your right — and it is STILL LEGAL,” Planned Parenthood wrote. “While abortion is still legal, tonight’s report makes clear that our deepest fears are coming true.”

The group announced several events, including rallies, to galvanize support against the Supreme Court’s likely decision.

The pro-abortion group NARAL also pledged to fight if Roe is overturned in a similar statement. (RELATED: Here’s What 375 Women Told The Supreme Court About The Harms Of Late-Term Abortion)

The leaked draft of the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is not final. While this leak is unprecedented, it’s important to know that Roe still stands and abortion is still legal. But it’s clear that we need to fight harder than ever before. — NARAL (@NARAL) May 3, 2022

“The leaked draft of the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is not final. While this leak is unprecedented, it’s important to know that Roe still stands and abortion is still legal. But it’s clear that we need to fight harder than ever before,” NARAL said.

NARAL also voiced support for Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer’s push to codify Roe v. Wade into federal law.

Emily’s List, a group that helps elect pro-abortion female candidates, renewed its commitment to partnering with Planned Parenthood Action and NARAL to promote pro-abortion candidates in the coming election cycle, and urged Twitter users to donate to the organization Tuesday.

We were committed to protect abortion before last night’s leak, and now we’re more committed than ever. https://t.co/JLVEf1wKZn — EMILY’s List (@emilyslist) May 3, 2022

“We’re uniting with @PPact and @NARAL in a fight to defend people’s sexual and reproductive rights and abortion rights across the country by electing pro-choice champions to office,” Emily’s List announced before Politico published the leaked documents Monday.

Human Rights Campaign urged its members to support pro-abortion groups like NARAL and Planned Parenthood.

The Center for Reproductive Rights (CRR) said overturning Roe would reduce abortion rights throughout half the country and would be particularly harmful for the LGBT community, people of color and disabled people.

“What we do know is that if #SCOTUS overturns #Roe it will be an unjustified, unprecedented stripping away of a guaranteed right that has been in place for nearly five decades. It would represent the most damaging setback to the rights of women in the history of our country…” — Center for Reproductive Rights (@ReproRights) May 3, 2022

“If #SCOTUS overturns #Roe it will be an unjustified, unprecedented stripping away of a guaranteed right that has been in place for nearly five decades. It would represent the most damaging setback to the rights of women in the history of our country,” CRR said.

“And we know who will experience the greatest harms, should that happen: Black, Indigenous & other people of color, women, the LGBTQI+ community, immigrants, young people, those working to make ends meet and people with disabilities,” the organization added.

