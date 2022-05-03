ANALYSIS: Majority Of Parents Give Biden Death Blow In Poll

Six months out from the November 2022 midterm elections and President Joe Biden, along with the Democratic Party, received disapproval numbers from parents with children under the age of 18 that should terrify even the most optimistic Democrat operative.

A new poll conducted by PBS/NPR/Marist shows Biden and his party’s approval rating plummeted among parents with children under 18 as headlines highlight “woke” teachers who ignore their students’ dismal educational outcomes while pushing gender sexual ideology.