Biden Says The Question Of Where Life Begins Is Unknown

President Joe Biden told reporters during Tuesday questioning that the question of where life begins is unknown and should not be decided by state governments.

The president said the 1973 landmark Supreme Court ruling Roe v. Wade states, along with mainstream religions, that the existence and beginning of human life is a question and argued the Court should not have the power to make a judgement on the debated question about human life.

“Think what Roe says,” the president began. “Roe says what all basic mainstream religions have historically concluded. That the existence of a human life and being is a question. Is it at the moment of conception, is it six months, is it six weeks, is it quickening like Aquinas argued? So, the idea that we’re gonna make a judgement that is going to say that no one can make the judgement that is going to say that no one can make a judgement to choose to abort a child based on a decision by the Supreme Court, I think goes way overboard.”

The Catholic Church teaches that life begins at the moment of conception, stating “life begins at conception; no doubt St. Augustine would have marveled at a uterine ultrasound and what it reveals about a human in the womb,” according to EWTN. The Church therefore argues that human life is sacred and must be protected from the moment of conception until natural death.

Taken from a sample of 5,502 biologists, between 75%-91% confirmed life begins at fertilization, according to SSRN. A Princeton University report also argued that human life comes into existence as a one-celled zygote. (RELATED: ‘I See Fascism Down The Line’: ‘The View’ Hosts Lament Over Reported Roe v. Wade Decision)

The president called the Supreme Court majority opinion draft slated at overturning Roe v. Wade a “really quite radical decision” and told reporters he is not prepared to answer on whether he supports codifying the decision.