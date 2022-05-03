The NFL Finds No Proof The Browns Incentivized Losing With Former Head Coach Hue Jackson

The NFL has concluded the investigation into the Cleveland Browns.

Former head coach Hue Jackson recently seemed to imply he was paid to lose games while coaching the Browns, but eventually walked the comments back.

Now, the NFL has cleared the team of any wrongdoing.

Trust me it was a good number! — Hue Jackson (@huejack10) February 2, 2022

Well Jimmy Haslam, was happy while we kept losing. — Hue Jackson (@huejack10) February 2, 2022

The NFL announced Monday that the league’s independent review of the situation “found no evidence to suggest that the Browns’ Four-Year Plan or the club’s ownership or football personnel sought to lose or incentivized losses and made no decisions deliberately to weaken the team to secure a more favorable draft position.”

You can read the entire statement from the NFL below.

The NFL announced that it couldn’t substantiate allegations made by former #Browns head coach Hue Jackson regarding deliberately losing games: pic.twitter.com/Jyvau6H6u1 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 2, 2022

This is the best outcome for everyone involved and it goes to show that Hue Jackson should probably just be ignored. His tweets that started this whole situation are still up.

That by itself is shocking.

Second NFL Coach Implies He Was Paid To Lose Games. Is This The Biggest Scandal In League History? https://t.co/T5N9RC6fAI — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 2, 2022

If you’re going to send tweets implying the team was purposely losing, you damn sure better provide some serious evidence, which Jackson never did.

If it’s ever proven an NFL team paid coaches under the table to lose, the punishment would need to be incredibly harsh. The league simply can’t tolerate that kind of behavior. It would cause fans to lose trust in the integrity of the game.

The NFL Launches A Massive Investigation Into The Cleveland Browns. Here’s What We Know https://t.co/YdBr2yWzzS — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 21, 2022

Fortunately, it’s been determined the Browns did nothing wrong!