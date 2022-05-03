‘Despicable And Disgusting’: Protester Calls On Elizabeth Warren To ‘Repent’ For Abortion Stance

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was shouted down for her pro-abortion stance while speaking to the press Tuesday about the possibility the U.S. Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade.

Warren spoke in defense of abortion to the press when a protester — who was wearing a “Justice for the Five” t-shirt, presumably referencing the five fetuses alleged to be victims of late-term abortions in Washington, D.C., — shouted at the senator to “repent” for her abortion views, a video posted to Twitter shows. The video was shared by Fox News’ Lisa Bennatan.

Right now: Senator Elizabeth Warren outside #SCOTUS protest pic.twitter.com/PR4niG0Pit — Lisa Bennatan (@LisaBennatan) May 3, 2022

“We don’t want to dismember children in the womb,” the man said, who was met with jeers from other people gathered around the senator. “No, we are not going to stand for dismembering 3,000 children in the womb every single day.”

Warren’s press conference ended abruptly as her team ushered her into the front seat of a car. The protester continued his calls for her to rethink her support for the “dismemberment” of children. (RELATED: Liberals Cheer On SCOTUS Leaker Who Shattered Court Norms As ‘Hero’)

“The fact that you, as a leader, would stand for the dismemberment and subjugation of minority communities and those in the womb is despicable and disgusting,” he added. “You need to repent. You need to repent. It’s disgusting.”

The arguments over whether abortion should be federally legal resumed Monday after a draft opinion from Associate Justice Samuel Alito was leaked to the press and appeared to show the Court was ready to overturn the controversial 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that granted women the right to an abortion.

The leak has been widely condemned, including by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who called the leak a “betrayal” and a “singular and egregious breach” of trust.

The independent news account, SCOTUSblog, said the leak would erode “trust” between the justices.

“It’s impossible to overstate the earthquake this will cause inside the Court, in terms of the destruction of trust among the Justices and staff,” the outlet tweeted. “This leak is the gravest, most unforgivable sin.”