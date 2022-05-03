Rep. Slotkin Refuses To Say What Age Is Appropriate For A Child To Have Gender Reassignment Surgery

Democratic Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin has refused to say what age is appropriate for a child to have gender reassignment surgery and has criticized her opponent for saying he is against it.

Her opponent, Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett, sent a fundraising message about children’s gender reassignment issues in April, which Slotkin criticized, saying he was trying to stir up hate and division in order to fundraise. The Daily Caller contacted Slotkin’s campaign asking them at what age Slotkin believes it would be appropriate for a child to undergo gender reassignment surgery, to which they did not comment. The campaign was given over 24 hours to respond.

“In the spirit of basic decency, we should all agree to keep our kids out of nasty political tactics and fundraising. Let’s call these tactics what they are: cynical attempts to dial up hate and division in order to raise money,” Slotkin tweeted in response to a story about Barrett being opposed to gender reassignment surgeries for children.

In a video Barrett’s campaign posted April 21, Slotkin can be seen reading a book titled “I Am Jazz” which teaches kids how to identify, and is which is described on Amazon as “the story of a transgender child based on the real-life experience of Jazz Jennings, who has become a spokesperson for transkids everywhere.”

Barrett’s campaign told the Daily Caller that Slotkin is an advocate for transgenderism for children ages 4 through 8.

“Elissa Slotkin has become an advocate for transgenderism to children ages 4-8, but has yet to take a public position on what age she supports gender reassignment surgery. The Biden administration has taken a position in support, and HHS Secretary Becerra has testified before Congress affirming his support for taxpayer funding for gender reassignment surgery for minors,” Barrett spokesman Jason Roe said.

Barrett is running for Michigan’s seventh district against Slotkin, who has been serving since 2019.