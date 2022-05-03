Elon Musk Says He Wants To Make Twitter ‘Interesting And Entertaining And Funny’

Elon Musk simply wants to make Twitter fun again.

The billionaire and visionary tech genius is in the process of buying the social media platform for roughly $44 billion, and the move has excited some people and outraged others. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What does the Tesla founder want to do with the social media platform? He just wants people to have a good time.

‘Hates Everyone’: Elon Musk Slams The Far Left Using Only Seven Words https://t.co/WyPsPL9Otn — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 2, 2022

“My goal, assuming everything gets done, would be to make Twitter as inclusive as possible, and to have as broad a swath of the country on Twitter, and that they find it interesting and entertaining and funny and that it makes their life better,” Musk said Monday night when talking to Vogue at the Met Gala.

You can watch his full comments below.

Elon Musk shares his vision for Twitter at the #MetGala: “My goal, assuming everything gets done, would be to make Twitter as inclusive as possible … and that they find it interesting and entertaining and funny and that it makes their life better.” pic.twitter.com/YxPktO5k8z — The Recount (@therecount) May 3, 2022

To be clear, it’s been obvious ever since Musk embarked on his journey that his goal was to make Twitter a place that fostered conversations and debates.

Twitter’s censorship of basic facts – including biology and Hunter Biden’s laptop – has been appalling. Fixing the company’s horrific record on censoring the truth has to be @ElonMusk‘s top priority! pic.twitter.com/JHs4GTaarM — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 2, 2022

He also made it clear that the amount of censorship on the platform, especially of true stories, was completely unacceptable. Why that would outrage so many people is beyond me, but that’s where we’re at.

It’s almost like some people don’t love free speech! It’s almost like they’re scared of people able to share opinions they don’t agree with!

Elon Musk Slams Leftists With One Simple Tweet https://t.co/7rQS2m7h4M — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 2, 2022

Personally, I hope Musk succeeds. Twitter has become a broken platform and it desperately needs fixing. Let’s hope like hell Musk can get the job done.