‘I See Fascism Down The Line’: ‘The View’ Hosts Lament Over Reported Roe v. Wade Decision

The hosts of “The View” lamented during a Tuesday episode about the reported Supreme Court majority opinion slated to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The hosts responded to Politico obtaining a draft reportedly written by Justice Samuel Alito, who called the 1973 landmark decision “egregiously wrong from the start.” Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett reportedly joined Alito in the opinion.

Co-host Joy Behar called the decision “devastating” and described how she lost sleep over the news. The panel showed footage of Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett saying Roe v. Wade and the 1992 case Casey v. Planned Parenthood are established precedent.

“It sounds to me like all of them thought there was precedent set and that they would honor the precedent,” Behar said. “And now it’s the complete opposite that’s happening. Not that I’m surprised. You and I were talking before, we’re not surprised. We saw this coming. My worry is that this is just the beginning. Next they’ll go after gay marriage and maybe Brown v. Board of Education. They already eroded our voting rights a little bit, so I see fascism down the line here.”

Guest co-host Lindsey Granger said early opinions often change before the decision is finalized, pointing that a new precedent has been set that the American public cannot trust the Supreme Court. (RELATED: Liberals Melt Down Over Supreme Court Leak)

Sunny Hostin said the Court has become politicized and explained that abortion will become a state’s rights issue rather than guaranteed federally.

“I think it matters in the sense that it is unprecedented for this to happen because they generally take a vote right after the oral argument and someone is assigned to write this,” co-host Sunny Hostin said. “And Alito was obviously assigned to write it, and there’s a majority of the Court that wants to overturn Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood. And he’s written this draft opinion and he wrote in February and all of a sudden it’s leaked.”

Goldberg then raged about the possibility of abortion being outlawed in several parts of the country, claiming no one has the right to tell her what to do with her own body.

“It’s my body and and nobody, you got people telling me I got to wear a mask or don’t wear a mask and do this, everybody wants to tell me what to do,” she said. “But you won’t let me make my decision about my body. You are not the person to make that decision! My doctor and myself and my child, that’s who makes the decision.”

The host pointed to the history of women performing self-induced abortions or terminating their pregnancies in the pre-Roe era.

“We got tired of tripping over women in bathrooms who were giving themselves abortions because there was nowhere safe, nowhere clean, nowhere to go,” she continued. “This law came about because people wanted people to have somewhere safe and somewhere clean. It has nothing to do with your religion, this is not a religious issue, this is a human issue.”

“If you care about me as a human being, you should know three things: getting an abortion is not easy, making that decision is not easy. It’s not something people do lightly, it’s not something you can just do, it is a hard, awful decision that people make. And if you don’t have the wherewithal to understand that, to start this conversation with ‘I know how hard this must be for you.’ If you’re starting it by telling me I’m going to burn in Hell, then you’re not looking out for me as a human being whether I subscribe to your religion or not, and that is not okay.”