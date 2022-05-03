REPORT: GOP House Oversight Requests DOJ Investigation Into Supreme Court Leak

Republican members of the House Oversight Committee reportedly sent a letter Tuesday requesting the Department of Justice (DOJ) investigate the leak of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The members sent the letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, stating that the leaked opinion “represents one of the most fundamental and troubling breaches of Supreme Court ‘confidentiality and secrecy’ in its history.” The undersigned argued that the “circumstances of the leak indicate the draft opinion’s release was not accidental but deliberate and calculated,” and threatens “the integrity” of the Supreme Court as a branch of the U.S. government.

The Committee requested a briefing from the DOJ no later than May 10 regarding the status of any investigations into the leak and those individuals potentially responsible.

A variety of documents were also requested by the committee, including those detailing the number of open investigations into threats made against the Court and the steps the DOJ takes to ensure the integrity of Supreme Court deliberations. The documents are expected no later than May 17, the undersigned noted.

The leaked document does not represent the court’s final decision on Roe v. Wade, according to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. Roberts reinforced that the leak was a “betrayal of the confidence of the Court,” and that any potential impacts to the “integrity” of the Court’s operations “will not succeed.”