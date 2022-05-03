Colts Owner Jim Irsay Suggests Matt Ryan Might Be With The Team For The Next Several Years

It sounds like Matt Ryan might be on the Colts for the foreseeable future.

The Colts acquired the former Falcons quarterback this past offseason after desperately needing a change at quarterback from what Carson Wentz gave the team.

While some might view Ryan as a placeholder at this point in his career, it sounds like the Colts might want to keep him around for awhile.

Irsay said the following when speaking about Ryan’s future with the team and comparing to Philip Rivers’ one season with the team, according to Outkick:

Matt is different than Philip, this is definitely different than that. It’s not drafting Andrew Luck, but it’s different than Philip. We knew Philip was going to be a one-year sort of thing and we view this as very possibly a three-year thing. Who knows. It’s hard to put a number on it.

While Ryan is definitely out of his prime, there’s no question that he can still play. He can still make all the throws you need to see out of a starting quarterback in the NFL.

That’s just a fact and sometimes, dependability is your best asset. Ryan is rock solid and absolutely dependable.

If The Colts can win 10 or 11 games a year with Ryan under center, he’s not going anywhere. Winning 11 games will almost certainly get you in then the playoffs and from there, all bets are all off the table.

With Jonathan Taylor in the backfield and Ryan under center, the Colts could be in for a huge season.

Let us know in the comments how you think Ryan will do!