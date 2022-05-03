Josephine Skriver Appears To Hold Wedding Ceremony At Allegiant Stadium

Josephine Skriver’s love for the Las Vegas Raiders played a role in her marriage.

The superstar model had a small wedding ceremony with musician Alexander Deleon back in April, but it looks like she also had a small event at the Raiders home of Allegiant Stadium. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In photos recently shared to Instagram, Skriver and Deleon were dressed up at Allegiant Stadium, and she also posted a photo at the Clark County Marriage License Bureau.

“To forever and always. WHAT. A. WEEKEND,” the legendary model wrote on the photos. You can check them out below.

She also posted photos of Charles Woodson appearing to oversee the ceremony on the 50-yard line. You can check it out below.

To be clear, it’s hard to tell if this ceremony was the real deal or just something the couple did after the fact in Las Vegas. Either way, it’s obvious it was tied to their marriage.

That’s obvious from the marriage bureau photo.

Also, Skriver incorporating her love for football into her wedding and marriage is about as based as it gets. I’ve said for a long time that getting married at Camp Randall would be about as awesome as it could ever get.

No woman who has ever heard that plan has ever been impressed, but I don’t care. It works for me! Skriver loves the Raiders, and it clearly works for her too.

As a football fanatic, I’m definitely here for it.

Props to Skriver for being an absolute dog and for finding a way to work the Raiders into her love life. You just love to see it!