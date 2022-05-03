Liberals Melt Down Over Supreme Court Leak

Liberal figures and media pundits melted down Monday immediately following reports of a leaked Supreme Court majority opinion intending to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Politico obtained a draft of majority opinion written by Justice Samual Alito calling the 1973 landmark Supreme Court decision “egregiously wrong from the start.” Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett reportedly joined Alito in the opinion.

MSNBC host Joy Reid said Christian nationalists are creating Gilead, a reference to Handmaid’s Tale, in the U.S. and accused the Court of being a conservative “weapon.”

“The Christian nationalist right is building Gilead in America and the Supreme Court is their deliberately, relentlessly, Federalist Society, Bush, Trump, McConnell-created weapon,” Reid tweeted. “And this is just the start. Buckle up women, LGBTQ people and people of color. We’re all on the menu.”

The Christian nationalist right is building Gilead in America and the Supreme Court is their deliberately, relentlessly, Federalist Society, Bush, Trump, McConnel-created weapon. And this is just the start. Buckle up women, LGBTQ people and people of color. We’re all on the menu. https://t.co/V5CxJ9UiGU — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) May 3, 2022

Vox senior correspondent Ian Millhiser came out in support of the clerk releasing the opinion, saying “seriously, shout out to whoever the hero within the Supreme Court who said ‘fuck it! Let’s burn this place down.”

Seriously, shout out to whoever the hero was within the Supreme Court who said “fuck it! Let’s burn this place down.” — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) May 3, 2022

CNN’s chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin told host Anderson Cooper the decision is a “constitutional earthquake” that will dramatically change American life. He also said the document getting out to the public is a “shattering experience for the justices.” (RELATED: Maddow And Hayes React With Shock After Massive SCOTUS Leak)

“What this means is that a constitutional right that women have had in this country for 50 years, pushing three generations, is gone,” he began. “It is gone overnight and it is now up to the politicians and this idea that it is simply returning the abortion rights to the states is not really correct because what we are seeing in these states that are banning abortion is they are reaching out, they are trying to ban abortion in the whole country.”

“This is a constitutional earthquake if it stands in American life, not just American law, will be very different if this is the law of the land,” he continued.

Toobin later told CNN host Don Lemon that overturning Roe may jeopardize the Court’s ruling that legalized same-sex marriage in the 2015 case Obergefell v. Hodges.

MSNBC host Chris Hayes called the Court’s apparent decision an “earthquake in the lives of America’s women, in our culture, and our political culture.” Host Rachel Maddow then warned the overturning of the decision will change the future of women.

“It would fundamentally change us as a country,” she said. “It would fundamentally change the relationship between women and the government. It would fundamentally change the future for every girl in the country, for all our daughters and granddaughters and the women that come after us. It’s just a remarkable thing, we knew it was coming but to see it even in draft form in terms this blunt makes you feel like a different country.”

“It would fundamentally change us as a country. It would fundamentally change the relationship between women and the government. It would fundamentally change the future for… all our daughters and granddaughters, and women that come after us.” –@Maddow pic.twitter.com/kgfGDq0HXf — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 3, 2022

Brian Fallon, the executive director of Demand Justice, suggested that the “brave” clerk leaking of the document is designed to cause enough American upheaval to convince the Court into reconsidering their ruling.

“Is a brave clerk taking this unprecedented step of leaking a draft opinion to warn the country what’s coming in a last-ditch Hail Mary attempt to see if the public response might cause the Court to reconsider?” Fallon said.

Is a brave clerk taking this unpredecented step of leaking a draft opinion to warn the country what’s coming in a last-ditch Hail Mary attempt to see if the public response might cause the Court to reconsider? — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) May 3, 2022

Mass protests have taken place outside the Supreme Court Monday evening responding to the reports. One protester got into a heated exchange with others present screaming that she will not be “a f*cking church mouse” as the Court takes her rights away. Crowds stood outside a barricaded Court chanting “do something Democrats” and “hey hey ho ho f*ck Alito he’s got to go.”