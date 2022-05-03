Man Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Woman With Hedge Trimmer, Fighting With Her Grandfather

A 30-year-old man was arrested after allegedly entering a Wisconsin family’s home without permission and attacking a woman with a hedge trimmer in late April.

Sturgeon Bay police officers were originally dispatched to investigate a reported fight between two men occurring outside a home on Georgia Street when an additional 911 call came in that a man reportedly armed with a hedge trimmer had attacked a woman, the Sturgeon Bay Police Department (SBPD) stated Monday in a Facebook post. SBPD did not identify the 30-year-old Sturgeon Bay man.

A Sturgeon Bay man accused of attacking a woman, her two children and her grandfather, with a hedge trimmer, is facing multiple charges. https://t.co/lyUqpNhS9P — WLUK-TV FOX 11 (@fox11news) May 2, 2022

The incident started April 25 when the suspect allegedly entered the family’s home without permission and struck her on the head with the hedge trimmer, according to the police. She suffered injuries, the police said. (RELATED: Man Fatally Shoots Suspect Who Allegedly Attempted To Break Into Mother’s Home)

Two children, both 5 years old, reportedly witnessed the attack. The suspect allegedly struck one of them with his hand before the two barricaded themselves in another room until officers arrived on the scene, the SBPD said.

The woman’s grandfather was reportedly working in the backyard until he heard the attack taking place. He ran inside to find the suspect, who then allegedly began to attack him, according to the police’s Facebook post.

The grandfather, who also sustained injuries, fought back, and the fight eventually ended up outside, according to SBPD. Police officers found the suspect in the backyard and took him into custody.

The suspect allegedly went into the home looking for car keys so he could leave town. He had previously attempted to do the same at another nearby house, breaking several windows, the SBPD stated in the post.

The Door County District Attorney’s Office has charged the suspect with multiple counts, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, armed robbery with use of force, armed burglary, aggravated battery, false imprisonment and felony intimidation of a victim. He also faces charges of criminal damage to property, burglary of building or dwelling, felony bail jumping and “physical abuse of a child – intentionally cause bodily harm by conduct which creates a high probability of great bodily harm,” according to the SBPD’s post.