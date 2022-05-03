Video Shows Man Being Beaten And Stabbed In Mob Attack

A man was brutally beaten and stabbed in Times Square by a mob of people Saturday night.

The New York Police Department Crime Stoppers released a video on Twitter showing the attack, along with photos of the suspects. The mob punched, kicked, and stabbed the victim three times shortly after 3 a.m., according to the Tweet.

🚨WANTED🚨for an Assault in front of 700 8th Ave #Manhattan @NYPD14pct on 4/30/22@ 3:15A.M a group of individuals punched, kicked & stabbed the victim 3 times. 💰Reward up to $3500 Know who they are?📱Call 1-800-577-TIPS Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/besoFslKRH — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) May 3, 2022

The victim, a 36-year-old male, was buying food at a stall when he got into an argument with three people, the New York Post reported. The three people then called over the larger group, one or more of whom stabbed the man in the shoulder and back, the outlet noted.

Police told the outlet that the group even threw a garbage can at the man and stole his sunglasses and cell phone. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital and was in a stable condition, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Mayor Eric Adams Calls New York City ‘Laughingstock’ Amid Crime Surge)

NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey spoke with ABC7NY discussing the redeployment of hundreds of officers who are needed to help combat gun violence and crime throughout the city. In 2020, New York passed a budget that defunded the NYPD by $1 billion. The city has since seen crime rates skyrocket by almost 40% since the start of 2022, according to NBC New York.