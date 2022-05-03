Miami Football Coach Mario Cristobal Buys A Massive Mansion

Miami football coach Mario Cristobal has landed himself a massive estate.

Cristobal was hired after last season to save Miami’s football team and inject life and energy into the program after several disappointing seasons. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, he wasted no time before getting settled in!

The head football coach of the Hurricanes has purchased a massive mansion in the area of Coral Gables for $7.9 million. The estate is 8,800 square feet, features six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, a gym, a pool and more, according to Front Office Sports.

You can see some photos of the place below.

Well, whether Miami wins a bunch of games or Cristobal struggles like many of the coaches that came before him, at least he’s going to be living in style!

If you asked me what kind of house a sports figure in Miami lives in, this estate is exactly what I would have imagined. It looks awesome.

If you’re going to live in Miami as a coach making a ridiculous amount of money to coach college football, why wouldn’t you swing for the fences with your estate?

Go big and go bold!

Props to Cristobal for getting himself a huge mansion. You just love to see it.