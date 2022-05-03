MSNBC Host Chris Hayes Conjectures That A Conservative Might Have Leaked Roe V. Wade Opinion

MSNBC Host Chris Hayes opined Tuesday that it might have been a conservative who leaked the alleged Supreme Court opinion set to overturn Roe v. Wade. Hayes did not offer evidence.

“Again, I have no inside information but it seems totally possible the leak was done by a conservative to freeze the majority in place and head off inroads Roberts was making,” Hayes tweeted.

Hayes was retweeting a thread from Bloomberg News Supreme Court reporter Greg Stohr, who recently shared a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) editorial that said Supreme Court Justice John Roberts “may be trying to turn another Justice” to keep Roe v. Wade in place.

The editorial notes how justices can change their mind even after they cast their vote following oral arguments. “That’s what the Chief did in the ObamaCare case in 2012, much to the dismay of the other conservatives. He may be trying to turn another Justice now.”

An apparent draft opinion obtained by Politico and released Monday night shows that the high court appears poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in an apparent draft decision of the court dated Feb. 10, according to Politico. (RELATED: Dems Seize On Roe V. Wade Reports To Call For Court Packing, Federal Abortion Laws)

The vote is not final and justices can still change their opinion. Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett joined Alito while Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan dissented, according to the draft opinion published by Politico. Roberts has allegedly not yet decided.

The leak of the draft is unprecedented. Roberts is likely to launch an investigation involving the FBI, according to CBS News’ Elizabeth Campbell.

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said the opinion was “both shocking in substance and also shocking in terms of what it means about the court, and what it means about the stakes here that someone was willing to do this.”

Some cheered on the leaker.

Executive director of the liberal group Demand Justice, Brian Fallon, called the the leaker a “brave clerk.”

“All Democrats need to show the same urgency as the clerk who apparently risked his or her career to sound this alarm,” Fallon tweeted. “Those on the inside know best how broken the institution is. We should listen.”

Senior correspondent at Vox, Ian Millhiser, said, “seriously, shout out to whoever the hero was within the Supreme Court who said ‘fuck it! Let’s burn this place down.'”