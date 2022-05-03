‘I Want To Cry’: Obama’s Former Acting Solicitor General Distraught Over Leaked SCOTUS Opinion

Former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal said Tuesday morning while on MSNBC he wanted to “cry” over the leaked Supreme Court opinion apparently showing the court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Speaking on “Morning Joe,” Katyal told host Joe Scarborough that “honestly, I want to cry” when asked about his feelings on the opinion.

“I want to cry in so many different ways … This is as full-throated and muscular a decision as could ever be envisioned,” Katyal said. “I think we all predicted Roe v. Wade was on thin ice. I think many thought it would be another year. I mean, for the last three years, I’ve been saying, once Justice [Amy Coney] Barrett got not he court, Roe’s day are numbered.”

Katyal said the leaked opinion is likely authentic. (RELATED: Liberals Melt Down Over Supreme Court Leak)

“This doesn’t look like a deep fake or anything like that. It uses all of Justice Alito’s signature moves, and so it really does feel legitimate. What it means, just on abortion first, is that states can now pass laws with no rape or incest exception whatsoever, prohibiting abortion, and those are now constitutional. The Supreme Court will not stand in their way.”

An apparent draft opinion obtained by Politico was released late Monday showing the high court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the draft opinion dated Feb. 10. The vote is not final and the justices may still change their votes. Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett joined Alito. Justices Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor dissented. Chief Justice John Roberts has yet to cast his vote and it is unknown which side he will vote on.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” the opinion reportedly continued. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”