REPORT: Cincinnati, Houston And UCF Are Negotiating An Early Exit From The AAC To Go To The Big 12

The Big 12 might be expanding much sooner than initially anticipated.

The Big 12 is adding Cincinnati, Houston, UCF and BYU in the coming years, and it sounds like the first three are eager to get out of the AAC as quickly as possible.

The three are currently in the process of negotiating an exit fee somewhere between $17 million and $20 million to join the Big 12 next summer, according to Brett McMurphy. If negotiations fall through, the quickest the three AAC programs can leave for the Big 12 is summer 2024, according to the same Action Network report from McMurphy.

BYU is already slated to join the Big 12 in summer 2023.

There are two main points that are worth making in this situation. First and foremost, Cincy, Houston and UCF should try to get to the Big 12 as quickly as possible.

They’re locked into leaving the AAC and staying for a couple extra seasons doesn’t do anyone other than the AAC any good. Pay the money and leave.

Secondly, if the three AAC schools can get to the Big 12 as quickly as possibly, it likely means Oklahoma and Texas will leave for the SEC sooner.

The Big 12 wants to beef up the conference quickly, and adding all new members next summer would make the loss of Texas and Oklahoma sting a shade less.

No matter what, the landscape of college football is changing and it should be fascinating to see how it all shakes out over the coming years!