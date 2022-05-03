REPORT: TV Ratings For The NBA Playoffs On ESPN Increase With LeBron James Not Playing

TV ratings for the NBA playoffs on ESPN are booming with LeBron James not playing.

Generally speaking, the NBA playoffs revolve around whatever LeBron James is doing, and the ratings have been far from spectacular these past few years.

‘Sh*t’: LeBron James Sends Very Dumb Tweet https://t.co/pthL1AZEbm — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 23, 2022

Well, business is bouncing back as LeBron James and the Lakers watch games from his couch. The ratings for the first round of the playoffs on ESPN are the highest the numbers have been since 2014, according to Darren Rovell. Rovell didn’t specify what the average viewership is for a game.

Eight months later: The first-round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs is the most-watched on ESPN since 2014. https://t.co/98RUEwgtXj — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 3, 2022

I’m certainly not an expert when it comes to TV ratings, but it’s clear the NBA is a better product when LeBron James isn’t associated with what’s going on.

LeBron James didn’t play in the Finals last season, and it was the most exciting championship series in a very long time.

NBA TV ratings are BOOMING with LeBron James NOT playing. Fans hate LeBron because he refuses to stand up to China, pushes lies about police and has trashed this great country. The NBA is better off without him! pic.twitter.com/EfmdeiJFJk — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 21, 2022

Now, he’s watching the 2022 playoffs from home and the ratings are booming on ESPN compared to recent years. At some point, you just have to point out the obvious and state that LeBron might not be needed as much as he thinks.

I guess that’s just what happens when you become a polarizing figure!

New Report Shines A Humiliating Light On LeBron James’ Alleged Behavior Over China https://t.co/iLUhimyP85 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 19, 2022

I can’t wait to see what embarrassing news LeBron James gets hit with next!