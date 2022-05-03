Russian Ammo Stockpile In Ukraine Gets Destroyed In Viral Video

Ukraine hammered some Russian supplies in a viral video making the rounds on Twitter.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, Ukraine successfully hit a Russian ammo stockpile location, and the explosion from the attack was absolutely huge.

You can watch the attack unfold in the video below.

Video from Ukraine’s 30th Mechanized Brigade of a strike on Russian ammunition that then detonates. Possibly an MT-12 Rapira anti-tank gun near the explosion.https://t.co/4s499MoUlN pic.twitter.com/81inraqF5E — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 2, 2022

Once again, the Ukrainians have proved they’re not going down without a fight, and at this point, it’s the status quo to see the Ukrainians fighting back.

Earlier on Monday, we saw a video of Ukraine vaporizing two Russian boats. It’s one of the best examples of playing stupid games and winning stupid prizes since the war between Ukraine and Russia started.

If you invade a country, you better be ready to meet fierce resistance, and that’s exactly what has happened to Putin’s forces. Many people expected Russia to roll the Ukrainian government in a matter of days.

Not only did that not happen, but it looks like overthrowing the Ukrainian government is no longer even possible.

Let’s hope the Ukrainians continue to keep up the fight for as long as possible. Ukraine needs to keep forcing Russia to pay for every inch in blood.