‘I Don’t Think It’s My Job’: Ryan Tannehill Expresses Zero Interest In Helping His New Backup

Malik Lewis was the 86th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Titans and seems to be the predecessor of 34-year-old Ryan Tannehill.

The Titans are coming off an early exit from the postseason back in January to the Cincinnati Bengals in a 19-16 loss in front of their home crowd. Tannehill played very badly. He threw costly three interceptions with one late in the game that essentially gifted Cincy the game-winning field goal at the end of regulation.

“I don’t think it’s my job to mentor him,” Tannehill said in a press conference Tuesday in regards to the rookie quarterback, Lewis.

“I don’t think it’s my job to mentor him.” Ryan Tannehill on mentoring Malik Willis 😳 @brgridiron (via @PaulKuharskyNFL)pic.twitter.com/uyAFhtmoDs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 3, 2022

Last March, head coach of the Titans Mike Vrabel showed support for Tannehill saying, “Ryan has won too many games for us, been a part of too many huge victories for us, done too much for us,” advocating for Ryan Tannehill as the team’s starter, still.

Though it appears that Tannehill will be the starter for this upcoming season, it is interesting to see how much longer the Titans decide to stick by him now that Lewis is on the roster.