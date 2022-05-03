Editorial

Security Crushes A Kid On The Field During Blue Jays/Astros Game In Viral Video

Toronto Blue Jays (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/anthonyrigato/status/1520216614691643396)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
A pair of kids managed to get on the field during a recent Toronto Blue Jays game.

During a Friday matchup between the Blue Jays and Astros, a pair of young kids managed to get on the field, and security obliterated one of them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the insane video from @anthonyrigato below.

While I usually love watching idiots on the field get taken out by security, that tackle was probably a shade unnecessary given the stakes of the situation.

That kid looks like he weighs about 80 pounds soaking wet, and security jacked him up like he was an imminent threat.

Again, I have no problem taking out clowns who rush the field, but that doesn’t really apply to small children. It applies to adults and streakers.

That kid was more or less just standing around when a security guard knocked him into the next timezone. As an adult man, how can you be pumped about using that kind of force?

The crowd was booing, and I would have been booing too!

I also love how the other guy was on the ground like he was a detained terrorist. What an absurd and ridiculous overreaction!

H/T: Outkick