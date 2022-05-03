Security Crushes A Kid On The Field During Blue Jays/Astros Game In Viral Video

A pair of kids managed to get on the field during a recent Toronto Blue Jays game.

During a Friday matchup between the Blue Jays and Astros, a pair of young kids managed to get on the field, and security obliterated one of them.

You can watch the insane video from @anthonyrigato below.

While I usually love watching idiots on the field get taken out by security, that tackle was probably a shade unnecessary given the stakes of the situation.

That kid looks like he weighs about 80 pounds soaking wet, and security jacked him up like he was an imminent threat.

Blue Jays bench reacting to the aftermath of two kids on the field, seemingly racing to second base. One got tackled before he made it. The other made it, touched the base, and stopped before getting a demolishing tackle by security. A totally absurd and excessive response. pic.twitter.com/vQ07bknbDu — Nick StandsWith🇺🇦 (@subjectburst) April 30, 2022

Again, I have no problem taking out clowns who rush the field, but that doesn’t really apply to small children. It applies to adults and streakers.

That kid was more or less just standing around when a security guard knocked him into the next timezone. As an adult man, how can you be pumped about using that kind of force?

The crowd was booing, and I would have been booing too!

@BlueJays your security needs to realize when it’s 11 year old kids and not spear tackle them! @blogTO @NarcityCanada can you arrest a minor? pic.twitter.com/VDMBXjOLM4 — 6ctober (@6ctober_) April 30, 2022

I also love how the other guy was on the ground like he was a detained terrorist. What an absurd and ridiculous overreaction!

H/T: Outkick