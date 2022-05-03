Subcontractor Falls To His Death While Fixing Jersey Shore Amusement Park Ride

A subcontractor fell to his death while fixing a ride at a Jersey Shore amusement park Monday, according to a statement from the amusement park’s president.

Jay A. Gillian, president of the Gillian’s Wonderland Pier amusement park in Ocean City, New Jersey confirmed the worker’s death in a statement published to the park’s Facebook page.

“We are saddened to report that an employee of a subcontractor working on a lift at Gillian’s Wonderland Pier suffered a fatal injury Monday morning,” Gillian said via the statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

“We are cooperating with all appropriate authorities to thoroughly investigate the cause of this tragic accident,” he continued. “As we get more information, we will provide it.”

An article published by NBC News identified the victim as 62-year-old Robert Sanger of Pittsgrove, New Jersey. Sanger was a welder who worked for Cargo Tech International of Swedesboro, also according to the outlet. Sanger was working on the Ferris wheel lift at the amusement park at the time of his death. (RELATED: 14-Year-Old Boy Falls Off Amusement Park Labeled As Tallest Of Its Kind In World)

The manner in which Sanger fell to his death was not immediately clear, the New York Post reported. The incident that claimed Sanger’s life is being investigating by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), city officials said, according to the outlet. Sanger was transported to a local hospital following the fall, where he was pronounced dead.

Sanger is survived by his daughter, Lauren Sanger Bradway, NBC News reported.

“He was a wonderful man,” Bradway told the outlet.

“He did everything,” Bradway explained. “He was a builder. I’m going to miss everything about him.”

Breaking: Worker killed at Ocean City’s Wonderland Pier on boardwalk. Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian, President of his longtime family owned amusement pier, announced that subcontractor working on a lift was killed as workers were busy 4 Mondays before Memorial Day @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/Ar3WjxbiIu — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) May 2, 2022

Steve Keeley, an anchor with FOX 29 News in Philadelphia tweeted about the incident, saying the amusement park workers were busy in preparation for Memorial Day.