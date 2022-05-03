Taylor Lorenz Walks Back Claims After Falsely Alleging A Drudge Report Editor Harassed Her

Washington Post columnist Taylor Lorenz walked back harassment accusations Monday against the Drudge Report, claiming her tweets were a joke.

CNN reported late Monday that Lorenz claimed that an editor from the Drudge Report “relentlessly” harassed her and threatened to use the site to destroy her life. The news aggregation website told Darcy they and nor any associate had never contacted her.

Drudge emailed Lorenz requesting for a correction to her allegations made on Twitter, leading her to delete the tweets and clarified that the alleged editor had no connection with Drudge.

“For anyone who saw my post abt this man claiming to be from Drudge calling me non stop, good news: I heard from Matt Drudge & this man has zero power over Drudge! He’s claiming to be an editor all over the internet but he’s not. Sorry to disappoint everyone saying Drudge is based,” she said. (RELATED: ‘We’re Shining A Light On You’: Massive Billboard Goes Up In Times Square Slamming The Washington Post)

Lorenz told CNN that her initial tweets were a joke and believed the thought of someone harming her via Drudge is “hilarious.”

“I am happy to correct the record that I have no drama with Drudge Report,” Lorenz said.

Lorenz doubled down on her initial comments early Tuesday by calling them “objectively hilarious,” then accused CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy of just being “thirsty” for a media story.

“Lol I didn’t even know Drudge Report was even still around. I still think someone claiming to ruin my career on the Drudge Report is objectively hilarious!” she said. “I know you’re thirsty for media news, maybe u can report on someone claiming to destroy me on Geocites next.”

Lorenz has been under fire for her recent doxxing of the Libs of TikTok owner in her piece for the Washington Post titled, “Meet the woman behind Libs of TikTok, secretly fueling the right’s outrage machine.” The piece revealed the previously anonymous user’s name and initially linked her real estate page that included her address.

The columnist doubled down on the doxxing during an April 24 appearance on CNN’s Reliable Sources, saying she revealed “no personal information” about the owner at all.

“We absolutely did not reveal any personal information about this woman at all, remotely,” she claimed. “I know that sometimes reporting practices can seem foreign to people that aren’t familiar with journalism, but this was very by the book and very benign. The thing is, the right-wing media will lie, right? They kind of will just spin up these narratives, the goal is to sow doubt and discredit journalism and that is their agenda.”