Chicago, Los Angeles Teachers Unions Conflate Ending Roe v. Wade With Racism, Voting Rights

Two prominent teachers’ unions conflated the potential end of Roe v. Wade with racism, thwarting voting rights, and curbing immigration, according to several tweets.

The Chicago Teachers Union and United Teachers of Los Angeles insinuated that Republicans are attacking minorities, voting rights, transgender students, and women’s rights after a leaked draft uncovered the Supreme Court is set to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade precedent.

Chicago’s teacher union argued that the end of Roe v. Wade — which would not make abortion illegal nationwide — is aimed at teachers because a majority in the profession are female.

“The same forces that want to erase Black history and Black votes, trample the rights of rights [sic] of transgender students and our queer siblings, and build walls around our country are continuing their attacks by threatening a women’s right to choose,” the union tweeted.

“In a profession that is nearly 80% female, we must not only respect women as educators, but as human beings, and unconditionally protect their rights — and decisions that impact their lives — both inside and outside of our classrooms,” the union continued.

The Chicago Teachers Union’s called on its members to “go on the offensive” and “organize” to show the “full force of labor in standing up for women.”

The same forces that want to erase Black history and Black votes, trample the rights of rights of transgender students and our queer siblings, and build walls around our country are continuing their attacks by threatening a woman’s right to choose. — ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) May 3, 2022

Chicago’s teacher union made similar racially-charged tweets in the past. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the union argued that reopening schools was racist. (RELATED: ‘Deepest Fears Are Coming True’: Abortion Lobby Plots Response To Likely Overturn Of Roe)

United Teachers of Los Angeles, one of the most prominent teacher’s unions in California, called the potential end of Roe v. Wade “extremism.”

“The potential action by the Supreme Court to overturn nearly 50 years of settled law is an act of extremism — the very same behind the systematic attacks on voting rights, LGBTQIA+ rights, immigrant rights, and the right of educators to teach the truth about our nation’s history,” the California-based union tweeted.

United Teachers of Los Angeles claimed that the potential overturn is “an attack on women and trans/nonbinary people that will lead to the criminalization of the poor and people of color, as well as the criminalizaiton of healthcare workers and abortion providers.”

The potential action by the Supreme Court to overturn nearly 50 years of settled law is an act of extremism — the very same behind the systematic attacks on voting rights, LGBTQIA+ rights, immigrant rights, and the right of educators to teach the truth about our nation’s history. — United Teachers Los Angeles (@UTLAnow) May 3, 2022

The union claimed that “more pregnant people will die” following the court’s decision.