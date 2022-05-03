Celebrities And Journalists Are Already Coming Down With COVID After The WHCA Dinner

A number of individuals who attended the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner Saturday evening are already testing positive for COVID-19.

ABC News’ chief Washington correspondent, Jonathan Karl, tested positive for the virus Monday evening after shaking hands with President Joe Biden at the dinner and sitting next to Hollywood stars Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, according to Politico.

Steven Portnoy, president of the WHCA, reportedly said that a “small number of cases,” fewer than 10, had emerged in the 72 hours after the dinner, according to The Washington Post’s Paul Farhi.

New: ⁦@whca⁩ president ⁦@stevenportnoy⁩ tells me he is aware of “a small number of cases, in the single digits,” of people who attended the correspondents dinner Saturday night. https://t.co/ix2LDrtPIr — Paul Farhi (@farhip) May 3, 2022

Many of the celebrities and journalists at the event had previously been alarmists regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, a fact pointed out by comedian Trevor Noah, who delivered remarks at the dinner.

“It is my great honor to be speaking tonight at the nation’s most distinguished super-spreader event,” Noah said, according to Politico. “Like, do you read any of your own newspapers? I mean, I expect this from Sean Hannity. But the rest of you? What are you doing here?”

“You guys spent the last two years telling everyone the importance of wearing masks and avoiding large, indoor gatherings. Then the second someone offers you a free dinner, you all turn into Joe Rogan, huh?” Noah said. (RELATED: Anthony Fauci Admits When He Might Finally Step Down)

One notable name not in attendance was Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s top medical adviser. Fauci had originally been slated to attend the dinner, but decided to pull out due to concern about the virus. The WHCA required attendees to be fully vaccinated and show proof of a negative COVID-19 test from the day of the event, but declined to install UV light air cleaners that experts say could have helped curb the spread of the virus. The event also did not require masks.