100-Year-Old Who Was Nurse In WWII Celebrates Birthday By Skydiving

A 100-year-old Florida woman celebrated her birthday in style Monday with a skydive.

With Skydive Sebastian’s help, Raymonde Sullivan commemorated her centennial with a successful tandem jump Monday before a party with friends and family at The Castle in Fort Pierce, reported WPTV.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🎂 | A Florida woman, after allegedly having always told her friends that she would go skydiving if she made it to 100 years old, kept her promise on Monday, tandem skydiving at Skydive Sebastian. https://t.co/8FZiWHzQpN — News 6 WKMG (@news6wkmg) May 4, 2022

Sullivan is originally from England and served as a nurse on the frontlines in the Royal Army Medical Corps during World War II, according to News 6. She said her 100th birthday was a great time to try the experience. (RELATED: Oldest WWII Veteran In America Dies At The Age Of 112)

“I had never done it, and I’ve done a lot of things in 100 years, so I thought I must do it while I can,” she told WPTV. “It’s scary; I would say it is.”

Although her dive was successful, she said she would not be jumping again.