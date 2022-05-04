US

100-Year-Old Who Was Nurse In WWII Celebrates Birthday By Skydiving

Raymonde Sullivan

Screenshot News 6/Raymonde Sullivan

Mary Rooke Staff Writer
Font Size:

A 100-year-old Florida woman celebrated her birthday in style Monday with a skydive.

With Skydive Sebastian’s help, Raymonde Sullivan commemorated her centennial with a successful tandem jump Monday before a party with friends and family at The Castle in Fort Pierce, reported WPTV.

Sullivan is originally from England and served as a nurse on the frontlines in the Royal Army Medical Corps during World War II, according to News 6. She said her 100th birthday was a great time to try the experience. (RELATED: Oldest WWII Veteran In America Dies At The Age Of 112)

“I had never done it, and I’ve done a lot of things in 100 years, so I thought I must do it while I can,” she told WPTV. “It’s scary; I would say it is.”

Although her dive was successful, she said she would not be jumping again.