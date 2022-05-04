‘I Was Not Aware’: Mayorkas Says He Didn’t Know About Truth Czar’s Viral Videos

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Wednesday he was unaware that the Biden administration’s new truth czar was making TikTok videos.

While testifying before the Senator Judiciary Committee, Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy asked “when the department picked [Nina Jankowicz], was the department aware of her TikTok videos?”

“They’re really quite precocious,” Kennedy said, alluding to Jankowicz now viral video.

Mayorkas then admitted he “was not aware of those videos.” (RELATED: Biden’s New Truth Czar Talks A Lot About ‘Disinformation Laundering.’ And Here She Is Committing That Very Sin)

Sen. Kennedy: “When the department picked [Nina Jankowicz], was the department aware of her TikTok videos? They’re really quite precocious.” Alejandro Mayorkas: “I was not aware of those videos.” pic.twitter.com/hGbtznUMjV — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 4, 2022

“I, as the secretary, am responsible for the decisions of the department,” Majorca’s said. “The department does not discuss its internal hiring processes.”

The DHS announced the creation of the Disinformation Governance Board to counter what it considers misinformation and disinformation, particularly disinformation coming from Russia and misleading rhetoric about the U.S.-Mexico border. The administration tapped Jankowicz to head the department, with Mayorkas recently telling Fox News she is a “subject matter expert.”

Jankowicz posted a video to TikTok in February claiming she is the “Mary Poppins of disinformation.”

“Information laundering is really quite ferocious. It’s when a huckster takes some lies and makes them sound precocious by saying them in Congress or a mainstream outlet, so disinformation’s origins are slightly less atrocious,” she sang.

Jankowicz attempted to discredit the Hunter Biden laptop story, telling ABC News in October of 2020 the story is “a Trump campaign product.” She also claimed the now-discredited Steele Dossier was funded by Republicans.