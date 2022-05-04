Amber Heard Details Alleged Abuse From Johnny Depp

Actress Amber Heard testified in court Wednesday that her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, repeatedly hit her and shoved her during their marriage.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for defamation, claiming that she destroyed his entertainment career by alleging he committed acts of domestic abuse in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed she wrote, according to Variety. Heard made it clear why she was taking the witness stand Wednesday. “I am here because my ex-husband is suing me for an op-ed I wrote,” she said in the testimony footage.

Howard Stern Loses It Over Depp’s Televised Trial Against Amber Heardhttps://t.co/expOS9sVJH — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 26, 2022

Heard had some positive things to say about Depp in her testimony. “When I was around Johnny I felt like the most beautiful person in the whole world,” she said, according to Variety. “He made me feel like a million dollars.”

She stated that early in the relationship he became possessive and controlling and made harsh comments when she wore low-cut dresses, Variety continued.

Heard said the first time Depp hit her, she had just asked him about his “Wino” tattoo, Variety reported. When Heard laughed at the tattoo, she said Depp slapped her across the face. After he allegedly slapped her two more times, Heard ended up falling to the floor, the outlet reported.

“I knew it was wrong and I had to leave him,” Heard said in the testimony. “That’s what broke my heart. I didn’t want to leave him.” (RELATED: Kamala And Biden Continue Their War Against American Women And Children)

The Sun newspaper called Depp a “wife beater,” who then sued the outlet in 2020. Depp lost in court after a British judge ruled that Heard’s allegations were “substantially true,” Variety noted.

Heard’s testimony will continue over the coming days.

You can watch her full testimony here: