Biden Calls MAGA Supporters ‘The Most Extreme Political Organization’ In ‘Recent American History’

President Joe Biden told reporters during Wednesday remarks that supporters and politicians associated with former President Donald Trump are the “most extreme political organization” in the nation’s recent history.

A reporter asked the president about the Supreme Court draft majority opinion that could reportedly overturn Roe v. Wade. Biden argued the opposers of abortion, mainly Republicans, are stripping Americans of the precedented, inherent right to privacy, mentioning the 1965 decision Griswold v. Connecticut.

“This reminds me of the debate with Robert Bork. Bork believed the only reason you had any inherent rights is because the government gave them to you,” he said. “If you go back and look at the opening comments when I was questioning him as chairman, I said, ‘I believe I have the rights that I have not because the government gave them to me, which you believe, but because I’m just a child of God, I exist.'”

“The idea that somehow there is no right to privacy … What happens if you have [a] state changing the law saying that children who are LGBTQ can’t be in classroom with other children? Is that legit under the way the decision’s written? What are the next things that are gonna be attacked? Because this MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history, in recent American history.” (RELATED: Biden Says The Question Of Where Life Begins Is Unknown)

Biden previously vowed to codify Roe v. Wade into law and to appoint pro-Roe judges when first assuming office in January 2021.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to codifying Roe v. Wade and appointing judges that respect foundational precedents like Roe. We are also committed to ensuring that we work to eliminate maternal and infant health disparities, increase access to contraception, and support families economically so that all parents can raise their families with dignity,” Biden said in a statement. “This commitment extends to our critical work on health outcomes around the world.”

Some Republican lawmakers across the country have challenged Roe v. Wade, which prohibits states from restricting abortion before the point of fetal viability. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation banning most abortions after 15 weeks, and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a law banning nearly all abortions, except in the case of a mother’s life being in danger.

The Biden administration has also criticized Florida for its “Parental Rights in Education” bill that prohibits classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in K-3 classrooms, and Texas for investigating possible child abuse in the homes of transgender children taking hormone therapies and puberty blockers.