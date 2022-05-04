Dana White Responds To Criticism Of Fighter Pay In The UFC

Dana White doesn’t sound interested in hearing people telling him how to run his business.

The UFC president has built one of the most successful sports organizations in the world, and he's done it by giving fans a very entertaining product.

However, some have knocked him along the way for the kind of money UFC fighters make, especially when compared to star boxers.

Jake Paul calls out the Dana White and the UFC over poor fighter pay “These fighters are risking their lives, you can quite literally can die in the ring, they should be compensated more… Fuck Dana White” pic.twitter.com/qqoK4Bcvbl — BroBible (@BroBible) June 4, 2021

“You can’t build a league like that. You can’t build a sport. You can’t have 750 fighters under contract making money, feeding their families every year with that kind of mentality. It doesn’t work. You have to run a business,” White explained during an appearance on “The Pivot” podcast when talking about big paydays in boxing for only the stars compared to the steady and solid approach the UFC takes.

You can listen to his full comments below.

“All those F*cking guys are overpaid” – @danawhite The @ufc pay scale as been a large topic. We went straight to the man that built the structure & as usual he had no problem letting @thepivot know the real deal! @OfficialCrowder @FredTaylorMade @alicialauren Live @ noon pic.twitter.com/CYMjcLmCUm — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) May 3, 2022

It blows my mind that people seriously question Dana White when it comes to building a successful business. The man is among the greatest of the GOATs.

If you looked back 25 years ago, MMA was an afterthought. For many, it was a sideshow and a circus. Now, the UFC is among the most powerful organizations in sports.

That’s in large part because of White’s efforts and leadership.

Now, do average UFC fighters make a ton of money? They definitely don’t when compared to the guys at the top, but that’s the nature of the beast, especially in combat sports.

If you can sell PPVs, you’ll get paid. For example, even if Jorge Masvidal isn’t favored to win, you better believe people are begging White to take their cash to watch. That’s why Masvidal is getting the bag no matter what happens in the octagon!

If you don’t like what the UFC does, there are plenty of other fighting organizations out there. Go fight elsewhere!