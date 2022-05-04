Dave Chappelle Attacked During Comedy Show In Los Angeles

Dave Chappelle was attacked while performing a comedy show Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

A man armed with a fake gun capable of producing a knife blade rushed the legendary comedian and tackled him during his show at the Hollywood Bowl, according to NBC Los Angeles.

It’s unclear whether or not the weapon was used during the attack, according to the same police. Chappelle was not injured in the attack, but the man who allegedly rushed him received “superficial injuries.” You can see the alleged moment Chappelle was attacked in the video below.

Someone just tried to attack Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/PZI3RMRdjD — Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) May 4, 2022

This is an absolutely insane situation, and I guess this is where we’re now at with comedians after Will Smith attacked Chris Rock.

We all hoped it wouldn’t become a regular occurrence, but deep down, we all knew it was likely. Now, Dave Chappelle was attacked while performing a show.

It’s beyond disgusting.

Here is a video of the aftermath. #DaveChappelle handled this like a champ! #HollywoodBowl pic.twitter.com/0xaBpWsbrT — E5QUIRE (@e5quire) May 4, 2022

Let me be crystal clear on this topic. If you attack anyone who isn’t an immediate threat to your life and safety, you’re an absolute clown.

If you attack a comedian on stage performing a show for any reason, you deserve to get the book thrown at you. A civilized society can’t tolerate garbage like this.

Just came out of the Hollywood Bowl where a man charged and tackled Dave Chapelle on stage and got his ass kicked by at least 10 people. LAPD and LAFD are now loading him into an ambulance pic.twitter.com/7SXPe9e8az — Brianna Sacks (@bri_sacks) May 4, 2022

Fortunately, it looks like Chappelle handled this like an absolute champ. The king remains undefeated!